Mayor Lightfoot defends haircut during COVID-19 crisis

Mayor Lightfoot is facing criticism Monday night after getting her hair done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A photo surfaced of the mayor with a hairdresser, but she appeared to ignore social distancing efforts, standing right next to them for the picture.

“I'm the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “So I got a haircut.”

Part of the criticism came from the fact that the mayor had called on people not to go out and get their hair done in one of her "Stay Home, Save Lives" public service announcements.