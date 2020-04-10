Mayor Lightfoot on canceling summer events: Too soon to talk about it

We're quarantined and all we can think about is the summer fun that awaits us.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker was singing a different tune from his all-or-nothing stance Thursday when it comes to canceling summer in Chicago.

“I think everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” the governor said Thursday. “I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people, again, until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday was blunt and optimistic.

"I think it's too soon for us to talk about events that are happening in July and August,” she said.

Governor Pritzker changed his tune as well, instead stressing the importance of science and letting it dictate future events.

"We're making progress so that's good news. But I don't want to project what next week or the week after looks like because I don't know when we're going to peak or how fast the downslide will be if we do come down off of that peak,” he said.

Did we get a clear yes or no? Well, no. But the governor does believe we are making progress in fighting the coronavirus.