Illinois governor recommends canceling large summer events due to COVID-19

We're now getting an idea of just how long the coronavirus shut downs will last.

Whiting, Indiana is canceling its Fourth of July celebration, which usually draws thousands. The news broke right before Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said big summer events – such as Taste of Chicago and Lollapalooza – probably shouldn't happen this year.

“I think everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” the governor said.

He says he knows this is not the news people want to hear, but it may be our reality.

“I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people, again, until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away,” Pritzker said.

On potentially canceling large summer gatherings, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released the following statement.

"City of Chicago departments and sister agencies continue to follow the rules laid out by the Stay at Home order, and will continue to do so, regardless of its duration. Plans for summer programming and events remain under discussion,” the statement read in part.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, another 66 people died and more than 1,300 cases were reported. Those numbers are actually lower than predicted.

“We are all making sacrifices and I asked you to stay the course. We are headed in the right direction because of all the tremendous efforts by all of you,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gov. Pritzker says social distancing is working, but we cannot stop now.

“The curve is still upward trajectory. And so just because we're bending the curve, does not mean it's bending down yet,” he said.

The governor says before things can get back to normal, we are going need more widespread testing, tracing and treatment.

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here