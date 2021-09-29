Lightfoot kicks off 2021 Chicago Venture Summit

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed venture capitalists, tech investors and startup ecosystems leaders for the 2021 Chicago Venture Summit on Wednesday.

The three day conference concludes later today.

According to PitchBook Data, Chicago startups have raised more than $5 billion in total venture capitalist funding, and the majority of startups are led by either females or a founder of color.

Lightfoot talked about the importance of startups happening in the city.

"With more founders, investors and companies choosing Chicago and more employers looking for talent and finding it at a thriving innovation ecosystem that can support their growth, a scenario that we are well-prepared for and to take advantage of," Lightfoot said.

This year marks the third sold out summit and the city's largest ever with more than 500 participants.