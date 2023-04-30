Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Texas Governor: 'Stop the inhumane, dangerous bussing of migrants to Chicago'

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday to urge him to stop bussing immigrants to Chicago.

The letter said that Texas is planning to resume sending busloads of migrants from Texas to other parts of the country – including Chicago – next week.

"Chicago is a Welcoming City and we collaborate with County, State, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of confederation or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way. We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others," wrote Lightfoot in the letter.

Chicago has welcomed more than 8,000 immigrants since August 2022, the letter said.

Recently, Chicago has been sheltering immigrants inside police stations because of a lack of space at other facilities.