Mayors to meet in-person in Chicago to discuss migrant crisis

Handling the influx of migrants will be front and center at the first in-person meeting of mayors from across Chicagoland.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is hosting the meeting. The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus had been meeting virtually prior to this gathering.

In December, Chicago began its bus drop-off restrictions after buses carrying migrants started dropping passengers off in the suburbs.

The Mayors Caucus says it's served a vital role as 200 buses have arrived in the suburbs since Dec. 1.