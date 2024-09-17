Maywood man charged in string of robberies using Facebook Marketplace

article

A Maywood man has been charged in a series of robberies involving Facebook Marketplace meetups.

Zyon Lay Taylor was arrested on Sept. 5 after he surrendered to Maywood police.

Throughout July and August, multiple robberies were reported along the 300 block of Roosevelt corridor. Victims were lured to meet with a person who went by "Benjamin Franklin" on Facebook, later identified as Lay Taylor.

He would agree to purchase or exchange merchandise, but once the victim arrived and handed over cash, Lay Taylor would flee.

Investigators traced him to an apartment at 2115 S. 4th Ave., where they searched his home on Aug. 30. During the search, they recovered numerous items that were believed to be connected to the robberies.

He was charged with three felony counts of theft over $500 and under $10,000.

The Maywood Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have been a victim was asked to contact Commander Diaz at (708) 450-4471 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.