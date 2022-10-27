Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn

A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month.

Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15.

Walker was arrested in the 3800 block of west Roosevelt Road, police say.

Lamont Walker | Chicago Police Department

He appears in bond court Thursday. No additional information is available at this time.