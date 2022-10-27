Expand / Collapse search

Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month. 

Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15. 

Walker was arrested in the 3800 block of west Roosevelt Road, police say. 

Lamont Walker | Chicago Police Department 

He appears in bond court Thursday. No additional information is available at this time. 