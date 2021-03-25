Maywood man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

article

A Maywood man faces a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting from 2020 in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Shevell Willson, 23, was arrested Tuesday in suburban Berwyn after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Anji Webster, Chicago police said in a statement.

Webster died after he was shot July 18, 2020, in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, authorities said.

Willson was charged with first-degree murder and was expected to appear in court Friday.