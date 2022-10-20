Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area.

Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver.

In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020, he met with a Rockford-based narcotics supplier in Maywood to obtain more than a kilogram of fentanyl and nearly 200 grams of heroin. He then planned to distribute the drugs to another individuals.

When authorities attempted to stop Jackson after buying the drugs, officials say Jackson ran from officers and ditched a bag of fentanyl and heroin over a fence and into a backyard of a home in the west suburb.

Soon after, officers arrested Jackson.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

As part of his plea agreement, Jackson also admitted that in 2019 he possessed two kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jackson was sentenced Wednesday to 124 months in prison, which is a little more than 10 years.

This case was Jackson's fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction.