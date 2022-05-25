Maywood man previously convicted of murder facing new murder charges for allegedly shooting 44-year-old

article

A 44-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting a person multiple times earlier this month.

On May 3, Maywood police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of St. Charles Road for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, identified as Gerald Wilson, inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating, police determined that Milton Shepard, 44, allegedly shot Wilson and fled the scene.

Shepard was previously arrested for a murder that he committed in 1994. He was released in 2019, after serving 25 years of a 50-year sentence, police said.

He was then arrested on Monday for the murder of Wilson.