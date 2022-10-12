Maywood police search for man wanted in connection to death of 17-year-old student

article

After one man was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student, Maywood police are searching for a second suspect.

Rigoberto Estrella, a 32-year-old from Melrose Park, was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Dyron Underwood.

Underwood was killed on Sept. 16 in Maywood. Police are still searching for Christian Corona, a 23-year-old from Maywood, who officials believe was also involved in the boy's death.

Maywood police say, Estrella was the driver of the offending vehicle that was used during the murder.

Corona, also known as "Bless," is a known Latin King gang member, who frequents Chicago’s West Side, as well as the western suburbs of Melrose Park and Maywood, according to police.

No additional information was provided by Maywood police.

If anyone has any knowledge of Corona’s whereabouts, exercise extreme caution and call the police at 911. Contact Maywood Police Detective Reilly at 708-250-6452 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.