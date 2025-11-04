Illinois Islamic school makes state history with volleyball playoff run

The Brief Muslim Community Center Academy in Morton Grove is the first Islamic school in Illinois to reach the IHSA sectional semifinals in girls’ volleyball. The school, just six years old, celebrated with a pep rally honoring its student-athletes, families, and coaches. Every player competes wearing a hijab, symbolizing both faith and excellence.



The Muslim Community Center Academy in Morton Grove has made Illinois history, becoming the first Islamic school in the state to advance to the IHSA sectional semifinals in girls’ volleyball.

What we know:

The academy held a pep rally Tuesday at the Muslim Education Center to celebrate the team’s achievement, recognizing the students, families, and coaches who helped make the season possible.

The moment is especially meaningful given the school’s short history. It opened just six years ago and launched its sports programs only four years back.

Superintendent Habeeb Quadri said the success comes from a shared commitment to growth and teamwork.

"Coach Maji has been someone who’s been working with the kids all the time," Quadri said. "We made sure some of the kids went to summer camp so they can try to learn their skill sets. The idea was if you work hard and come together, we can speed up this process of winning, and some of these girls kind of played on the middle school team back in the day. So we knew that if we get that team together and get the star players to work with other individuals, major things can happen."

Each athlete on the team wears a traditional hijab, which they say represents both their faith and excellence.

What's next:

MCC Academy isn’t stopping at volleyball. The school also fields teams in basketball, soccer, and other sports.

Leaders hope to keep expanding athletic opportunities, starting with a long-awaited new gym. Until now, every game has been played on the road because the school doesn’t have a regulation-size facility. The team hopes to have its new gym ready by next season.