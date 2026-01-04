McCormick & Schmick’s closes Chicago Loop location after lease expiration

The Brief McCormick & Schmick’s at 1 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago closed last week after its Loop lease expired, according to Landry’s Hospitality. The restaurant was the brand’s only Chicago location; the sole remaining McCormick & Schmick’s in Illinois is in Rosemont. Landry’s says it is working to place affected employees at nearby sister restaurants, including Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Palm, and Mastro’s Steakhouse.



What we know:

The steak and seafood restaurant closed last week. Located at 1 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago, the restaurant was the only McCormick & Schmick’s location in the city. With the closing, the only remaining Illinois location is in Rosemont, located at 5320 N. River Road.

In a statement, the restaurant said they are working with their nearby sister restaurants owned by Landry's, Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Palm, and Mastro’s Steakhouse, to place their former employees.

What they're saying:

"McCormick & Schmick’s at 1 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago has closed following the expiration of its lease. We are grateful to our dedicated team members and the loyal guests who have supported this location over the years. It has been an honor to serve the Chicago community, and we invite guests to continue enjoying exceptional dining experiences at our nearby sister restaurants, including Morton’s The Steakhouse, The Palm, and Mastro’s Steakhouse, where we are actively working to place impacted employees," Shah Ghani, COO said in a statement.