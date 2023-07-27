McDonald’s bringing back ‘CosMc’ for new spin-off franchise

It's time to take a trip down memory lane. That's exactly what Chicago-based McDonald's is doing for a new spin-off franchise.

The robot "CosMc" blasted into McDonald-land in the 1980s alongside another vintage character, Grimace. And now, McDonald's is banking on the popularity of the talking tin can.

They will be opening new locations with a CosMc theme in areas of the market they're not yet cornering. The fast food giant's CEO said Thursday it will be "a small-format concept, with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality."

The concept will be tested at a few sites early next year.

For those following the Golden Arches, this may not come as much of a surprise. They dusted off Grimace, the big purple blob guy, earlier this year with a new purple shake. And that move boosted sales revenue 11 percent, beating out expectations.