McDonald's partners with Crocs to release 4 unique pieces

The sneaker game will never be the same.

McDonald's and Crocs have teamed up for their first-ever collab, bringing specialty-themed Crocs sandals for the ultimate fast-food fashion holy grail.

The full McDonald’s x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz™ charms available for between $70 – $75 a pair, with socks for $20 each:

Both companies announced four new pairs of Crocs sandals and clogs with various themes on iconic McDonald's characters.

The four pairs include:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog

RELATED: Taco Bell Crocs: Do you cop or drop?

The shoes will be released on Nov. 14, retailing between $70 and $75. Fans can also get matching socks for each pair.