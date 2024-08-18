2 men killed in UTV crash in McHenry County

A UTV crash in unincorporated Hebron left two men dead late Saturday night.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the 13300 block of Thayer Road around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a fiery UTV crash.

A 40-year-old Harvard man was driving the UTV eastbound on Thayer Road with two passengers when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and rolled over multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the UTV caught fire.

The driver and a 36-year-old passenger, also from Harvard, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant, a 35-year-old California man, suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.