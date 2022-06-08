McHenry County deputy justified in fatal shooting of Nicholas Sebastian: report

A McHenry County deputy has been found justified in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The shooting, which took place on January 11 in Port Barrington, killed Nicholas Sebastian. He had allegedly shot his wife and was threatening his children.

The gunman also reportedly shot at police before a deputy returned fire.

An autopsy found that Sebastian had multiple chemicals — sometimes used for huffing — in his blood.