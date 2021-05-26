McHenry County hosting appointment-only adoptions for new pets

You can now save money making an appointment to adopt a new pet in McHenry County.

The Northwest Herald reports the adoption center is back open, and it needs to find homes for cats.

There will be an event where potential adopters will determine their adoption fees by drawing a ticket.

The fees will either be $40, $60 or $80. Normally, it's $100 for kittens and $80 for cats older than six months.

The fees cover surgical sterilization, a microchip, one-year registration, flea and tick control treatment, and age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, deworming, and FeLV/FIV testing.

You can make an appointment online at the McHenry County Animal Control's website at https://bit.ly/MCACadopt.

The adoption center is located at 100 N. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake, Illinois.