McHenry County judge found dead in his chambers, officials say

A McHenry County judge unexpectedly passed away Monday morning.

According to the Office of the Chief Judge Michael Chmiel, Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge was found unresponsive in his chambers at the Judicial Center. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We are struck with shock and sadness at the Judicial Center today with the passing of Judge Coppedge," Chief Judge Chmiel said in a statement.

"He was one of the most thoughtful and professional persons many of us have ever met and was relied upon throughout the courthouse by all of us. He is and will be missed. Our good thoughts and prayers extend to him and his family."

Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge | Provided

Judge Coppedge, a cum laude graduate from the College of St. Francis and Northern Illinois University Law School, began his career as a law clerk at Cowlin, Ungvarsky, Kukla, and Curran. After passing the bar exam in 1987, he was hired as an associate and then became a partner.

Judge Coppedge was sworn in as an associate judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit on November 10, 2015. Throughout his tenure, he presided over family, traffic, misdemeanor, and more recently, felony cases.