McHenry County man charged with having child porn

A 37-year-old man from unincorporated Fox River Grove was arrested Wednesday on charges of soliciting and possessing child pornography in McHenry County.

Shawn M. Davy allegedly messaged a child on a dating application and asked for images from the victim, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

An investigation began in February by the Genoa Police Department, and a search warrant was later executed at Davy’s home in the 2100 block of Evergreen Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Davy faces three felony counts each of solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.