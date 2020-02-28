McHenry County man charged with sexually abusing young relative

article

A 32-year-old Wonder Lake man is accused of sexually abusing a relative under the age of 13 in the northwest suburbs.

Jamie Caldwell faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a count of domestic battery, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities were alerted on Feb. 17 that Caldwell was allegedly sexually abusing a relative, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant for his arrest was signed Feb. 24, and Caldwell was later arrested by McCullum Lake police during a traffic stop.

A judge ordered him held on a $40,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due in court again March 12.