Man dies after electric scooter crash in McHenry County, officials say

The Brief Bruce Neiswanger, 53, of McHenry, died after crashing an electric scooter Saturday morning in unincorporated McHenry County. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on South Wildwood Drive; bystanders attempted CPR before first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital; the coroner said he died from blunt force injuries.



A 53-year-old suburban man died Saturday after crashing an electric scooter in unincorporated McHenry County.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Wildwood Drive, according to Lake County officials. Bystanders were performing CPR when police and first responders arrived.

The man, identified as Bruce Neiswanger, of McHenry, was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Neiswanger died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the crash haven't been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.