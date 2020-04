article

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to burglary charges.

John Neveitt was sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony count of burglary, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office said.

March 15, 2019, Neveitt knowingly entered a home in the 4700 block of Howard Street in McHenry with the intent to steal items, prosecutors said.

He remains in custody.