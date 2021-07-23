McHenry County man ticketed for flying American flags outside his business

A McHenry County man is frustrated after his business was ticketed for flying American flags.

It all started a few weeks ago when the owner of Gianelli's – a hotdog and beef stand on Highway 176 – put out two American flags just before the Fourth of July. The village of Prairie Grove says where he put the flags is the problem.

Terry Trobiani says he was stunned when the village of Prairie Grove wrote two tickets for his business for "improper display" – a $200 fine.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Trobiani says he placed the flags on wooden polls on a patch of grass bordering the highway in front of his business.

The village says that violates their sign ordinance, which prohibits any signage, including flags, in the right of way of the state highway.

Now, this incident has turned into a social media phenomenon, with scores of flag supporters holding rallies in front of the restaurant and condemning the village as unpatriotic.

"Why does the American flag fall under your sign ordinance? Why is the American flag a sign? It's a symbol of patriotism. Under US Flag Code 2005, I should be able to fly the American flag anywhere I want, as long as I treat it properly, in great condition, and I’m not obstructing traffic," Trobiani said.

David Underwood is the Prairie Grove village president.

"I think it’s disgraceful. Because he’s using the American flag as a tool to further his business interest. We have not told him he is prohibited from flying the United States flag. We've told him you can't put American flags stuck in the dirt next to the highway," Underwood said.

Advertisement

Trobiani is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court in early August and says he will be surrounded by flag supporters and a lawyer.