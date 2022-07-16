McHenry County reports first probable case of monkeypox
MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois - McHenry County reported its first case of monkeypox on Saturday.
The County Department of Health said that the person tested positive for orthopoxvirus and confirmatory testing is pending.
There are no additional cases in McHenry County at this time, the health department said.
People who were in contact will be monitored.
Monkeypox has been reported around the world. Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Rash that looks like pimples or blisters.
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion