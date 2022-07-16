Expand / Collapse search

McHenry County reports first probable case of monkeypox

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Monkeypox
FOX 32 Chicago

More than 100 monkeypox cases in Chicago area

More than 100 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Chicago and that number is expected to grow.

MCHENRY COUNTY, Illinois - McHenry County reported its first case of monkeypox on Saturday.

The County Department of Health said that the person tested positive for orthopoxvirus and confirmatory testing is pending.

There are no additional cases in McHenry County at this time, the health department said. 

People who were in contact will be monitored.

Monkeypox has been reported around the world. Symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Rash that looks like pimples or blisters.
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion