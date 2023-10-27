Suburban Taekwondo instructor arrested on child pornography charges

A suburban man who works as a Taekwondo instructor is accused of possessing child pornography, including of a victim under 13 years old.

In June 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Huntley police about an unidentified internet subscriber who may be in the possession of child pornography. The police department then opened a months-long investigation until they identified a suspect – Allen Q. Nguyen.

On Oct. 24, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10400 block of Auburn Ct., where Nguyen was renting a room. Based on evidence obtained during the search, Nguyen was taken into custody and booked into the McHenry County Jail.

Allen Q. Nguyen | Huntley Police Department

He's been charged with several felonies:

Child Pornography – Reproduce or Distribute of Video – Class X

Child Pornography – Reproduce or Distribute – Victim Under 13 – Class X

Child Pornography – Possess Visual Reproduction on Computer /Video - Victim Under 13– Class 2

Child Pornography – Possess Visual Reproduction on Computer/Video– Class 2

Nguyen is a Taekwondo instructor at Ha's Taekwondo in Lake in the Hills. It was announced that a parent-only meeting would be held Friday night at the business to discuss the matter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Huntley PD at 847-515-5311.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.