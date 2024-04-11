McHenry on high alert as dog fight leaves residents injured, deputy bitten

Residents of McHenry were advised to remain indoors after several individuals sustained injuries during a dog fight in the northwest suburb on Thursday.

According to authorities, deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an aggressive dog fight at the intersection of W. Huemann Drive and Stilling Boulevard in McHenry.

During the altercation, a dog was shot and a deputy was bitten. Several other people were also injured in the incident.

As of 7:45 p.m., a second aggressive dog remained at large.

Initial information from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office indicated that the dogs involved in the incident were pit bulls.

The sheriff's office has urged the public to report any sightings of the loose dog by contacting 815-338-2144.