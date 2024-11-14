30-year-old McHenry man hit by vehicle while walking along roadside

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in McHenry Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., the McHenry Police Department and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a reported crash in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate that a black 2008 Ford Escape, traveling south on Riverside Drive, struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the southbound lanes.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man from McHenry, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking along the side of the road, on the pavement, at the time of the incident, officials said.

No citations have been issued, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599.