McHenry man, 28, reported missing over the weekend

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing early Saturday morning in McHenry.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez was last seen around 2 a.m. near a residence in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue, according to McHenry Police.

Police, volunteers and emergency officials searched 665 acres looking for Guzman-Perez on Sunday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored Nike hoodie.

Guzman-Perez is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact McHenry police at (815) 363-2200.