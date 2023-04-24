McHenry man, 28, reported missing over the weekend
MCHENRY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing early Saturday morning in McHenry.
Gustavo Guzman-Perez was last seen around 2 a.m. near a residence in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue, according to McHenry Police.
Police, volunteers and emergency officials searched 665 acres looking for Guzman-Perez on Sunday.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored Nike hoodie.
Guzman-Perez is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact McHenry police at (815) 363-2200.