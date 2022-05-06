McHenry man charged with arson, attempted first-degree murder after police respond to garage fire

A McHenry man is accused of being in a physical altercation with a 44-year-old woman and lighting his garage on fire Friday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., McHenry police responded to 3807 W. Main Street for a reported domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they discovered the detached garage on the property was on fire.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the scene, and were able to extinguish the fire.

During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that two of the property's residents, a 44-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, were involved in a physical altercation.

The woman suffered a head wound, and the man suffered extensive burns on his body.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man was transported with life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing evidence, the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office approved criminal charges against the 51-year-old man, Michael A. Pica.

Pica is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of arson, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery.

This investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigations section of the McHenry Police Department working with the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

No additional information was released by police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599.