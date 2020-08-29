McHenry man charged with drug induced homicide

article

A 29-year-old McHenry man is facing charges in connection with a May 31 drug induced homicide in unincorporated McHenry.

Stanley Rzepka has been charged with felony drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to McHenry County police.

May 31 officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Birchwood Avenue in Unincorporated McHenry, for the death of a 32-year-old man, according to McHenry County police.

A three-month investigation was launched that found the man had used heroin prior to his death, police said. As a result of the investigation a drug-induced homicide arrest warrant was issued for Rzepka.

Rzepka was arrested Thursday as he was leaving the McHenry County courthouse for an unrelated matter, police said.

He was arrested and issued a $500,000 bail, police said. Rzepka is due back in court Sep. 1.