‘Medical emergency’ disrupts Blue Line service on West Side

CTA Blue Line service has been partially suspended between the West Side and the west suburbs because of a medical emergency.

Service was suspended between Austin and Forest Park shortly before 7 a.m. because of a “medical emergency on the tracks near Forest Park,” according to a service alert from the CTA.

Forest Park fire officials did not provide additional details about the emergency Sunday morning.

Trains are still running between O’Hare and Austin and shuttle buses are operating between Austin and Forest Park, the CTA said.

