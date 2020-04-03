Medical examiner confirms 30 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Thursday confirmed an additional 30 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in the county to 124.

The adults’ ages ranged from 38 to 98 years old, the medical examiner’s office said.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office announced 23 COVID-19 deaths in Cook County.

The new confirmed fatalities come as Illinois health officials on Thursday announced an additional 715 COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 7,596 confirmed cases. The virus is now reported in 61 of 102 counties in the state, officials said.

In total, 157 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, officials said.