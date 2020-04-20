Medical examiner confirms 66 more COVID-19 deaths; Cook County toll surpasses 1,000

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday confirmed 66 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the toll in the county to 1,034.

Deaths in Cook County make up about 70% of deaths in the state.

Illinois health officials said Tuesday 1,551 more people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 33,059. So far, 1,468 people have died from the outbreak.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday the curve of new cases is “bending the right way” with mitigation efforts in place, but warned the state has not yet seen its peak.