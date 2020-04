The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 71 more coronavirus-related deaths Friday, raising the county’s total to 855.

Earlier Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 62 more deaths and 1,842 new positive cases, raising the statewide total to 25,733 cases. This is a record spike for new cases in the state.

Cook County makes up about 75 percent of the 1,134 deaths across Illinois.