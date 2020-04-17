Illinois announces 1,842 new COVID-19 cases; largest single-day jump in cases so far

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Friday announced another 1,842 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional 62 deaths within the state.

There are now 1,134 deaths and 27,575 total positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In Cook County, the newly reported deaths ranged in age from three people in the 40s to seven people in their 90s, IDPH said.

Also Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the end of all in-person instruction in state schools for the remainder of the academic school year.