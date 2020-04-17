'In-person' learning at Illinois schools suspended for remainder of academic year due to COVID-19

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday that "in-person" learning at schools across the state is officially suspended for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Illinois health officials also announced 1,842 new cases of the coronavirus -- the largest single-day jump in cases so far -- raising the state’s case total to 27,575.

In the last 24 hours, there were an additional 62 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 1,134 people.

The virus has been reported in 92 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 62 new deaths announced Friday, the youngest victim is a woman in her 40s, while the oldest is a man in his 100s, IDPH said.

Governor Pritzker says the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.

Social distancing efforts have been making a difference in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The director of the CDC says infection rates are stabilizing and that some areas of the country might be able to open within the next few weeks.

"I think we've really stabilized across the country. We’re still seeing a small rate of increase, you know, in the range of 5 to 6 percent, as opposed to where we were before, when it was 20, 30 percent per day. But we're close. We’re stabilized and anticipate that we'll begin to see a decline in the days ahead, but we gotta just continue to take it day by day, and look at the data,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Redfield says, however, that even in areas of the country that are opened up eventually, mitigation efforts and widespread testing will have to continue.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

