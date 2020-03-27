Medical examiner confirms eight more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County

The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced on Friday eight more deaths from COVID-19, including five people who died on a single day, raising the county’s total to 27.

Three people died from the coronavirus Friday, the medical examiner’s office said.

William Rosado, 64, was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, the medical examiner’s office said. The Arlington Heights resident died of pneumonia due to COVID-19 with cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor.

Robert Nowak, 61, of Oak Forest, died at 3:56 a.m. at Palos Community Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 with pulmonary fibrosis among the contributing factors.

A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead in Evergreen Park, the medical examiner’s office said. She died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease were listed as contributing factors.

On Thursday, five people died from COVID-19.

An 87-year-old man died about 8 a.m. at Chris Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said. The man, of Chatham, died as a result of respiratory distress syndrome with cardiovascular disease among contributing factors.

A man, 74, of Schaumburg, was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results found he died of acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and heart disease as contributing factors.

Mary McKeon, 65, of Lemont, died at 5 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center of septic shock due to COVID-19 infection, the medical examiner’’s office said. Contributing factors included cardiovascular disease, arthritis and complications of right knee surgery,

Leroy Perryman, 74, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy determined he died of pneumonia from COVID-19 infection with multiple myeloma as a contributing factor.

Harry Hopkins, 79, was pronounced minutes earlier at 10:32 p.m. at the same hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor, an autopsy found.

Hopkins and Perryman lived in Hazelcrest.

On Friday, health officials announced an additional 488 cases, with Illinois totaling 3,026 confirmed cases in 40 counties. So far, 34 people have died from the coronavirus.