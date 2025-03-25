Medinah Shriners sell Vidalia onions to raise money for kids in need

It’s the time of year when men in fezzes, Vidalia onions, and magic carpets come together to raise funds for sick children.

The Medinah Shrine in suburban Addison is gearing up for its big Vidalia onion sale.

The backstory:

Grown only in Vidalia, Georgia, the onions are still in the ground until the Georgia Department of Agriculture gives the green light for them to be shipped out, usually in early May said Brian Root, a Shriner’s spokesman.

But pre-orders are underway at Shrinersonions.com.

Medinah Shriners expect to raise up to $30,000 through onion sales.

The Shrine is an international fraternity with about 300,000 members around the world. It is perhaps best known for its colorful parades, those distinctive red fezzes and it’s official philanthropy, Shriners Hospitals for children, which is often called "the heart and soul of the shrine."

These Shriners are also known for driving magic carpets and tiny roaring '57 Chevys at parades throughout Chicagoland.

"It’s great for visibility. I was in over 30 (parades) and that’s just a fraction of all the parades my unit does," said Root.

He added, "Another important note, these men volunteer their time to bring joy to their communities, so it’s just a great, great thing."

What you can do:

For all onion sales in the Chicagoland area you can go to medina.org.

Scroll down the page and Click "Onions" for a list of all the Chicagoland locations.