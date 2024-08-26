Meet Hawk: Lurie Children's new facility dog brings comfort to young patients

Lurie Children's Hospital has a new team member!

Hawk, a 16-month-old golden retriever, is Lurie Children's new hospital facility dog.

Hospital facility dogs are highly trained dogs that are cared for by medical professionals and work with young patients to reduce anxiety and offer a calm and comforting presence.

"Hawk has already made an incredible impact on patients’ and families’ hospitalizations," said Natalie Sell, Hawk's handler and Lurie Children's Child Life Specialist. "He makes it so easy to elevate the emotional safety needs of patients as we address the complex stressors that come with being hospitalized in a pediatric hospital."

Lurie Children's was the latest recipient of a facility dog thanks to NutriSource and its parent company, KLN Family Brands.

The Nutrisource Facility Dog Program at Lurie Children's was made possible by a $250,000 five-year commitment from the company.