Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at 7-Eleven in Roscoe Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Roscoe Village
A winning million dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold in Roscoe Village this week.

CHICAGO - The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $850 million after no one won Friday night's drawing. 

Eight tickets were sold matching five numbers for a $1 million prize. 

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The $850 million jackpot would be the third largest in U.S. history. 

They may not have won the full jackpot -- but someone in Chicago is now a millionaire!

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the 7-11 on West Belmont Avenue in Roscoe Village this week. 

The ticket matched all but one number in Tuesday's drawing.