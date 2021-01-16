Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at 7-Eleven in Roscoe Village

The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $850 million after no one won Friday night's drawing.

Eight tickets were sold matching five numbers for a $1 million prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The $850 million jackpot would be the third largest in U.S. history.

They may not have won the full jackpot -- but someone in Chicago is now a millionaire!

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the 7-11 on West Belmont Avenue in Roscoe Village this week.

The ticket matched all but one number in Tuesday's drawing.