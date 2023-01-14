Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where

One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night.

A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

There were 26 drawings before there was a jackpot winner. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

That Mainer isn't the only one celebrating, 14 tickets matched all five white balls for a prize of $1 million. One of those million dollar winning tickets was sold in Chicago's northern suburbs.

The million dollar ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 847 N. Dodge Ave in Evanston.