Melrose Park hospital staff surprised with therapeutic mini-horses

It is no secret that healthcare workers have had a tough year and a half.

So in the western suburbs, some got a unique therapy session on Thursday.

Tiny horses gave a big boost to people outside Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park. Staff, plus some of their children spent their lunch hour with miniature horses from the nonprofit mane in heaven.

"I really think during this last year, nurses and hospital staff is someone that really needs just a little bit of stress relief, just a little bit of comfort," said President of Mane in Heaven Dina Morgan.

Rachael Wallace is a nurse at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.

"Oh, this was wonderful. It was so therapeutic for us all working in the hospital and like I said, my endorphins are flying all over the place," Wallace said.

The animals were American Miniature Horses. They are full grown and specially trained as therapy animals.