Memorial Day events: Parades, ceremonies scheduled in the Chicago area

Memorial day events will be held throughout the Chicagoland area Monday.

Because of the pandemic, some observances are being adjusted to be COVID-19 friendly.

Instead of the traditional parade in Arlington Heights, the Veterans Memorial Committee will host a community drive-by at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Organizers will salute as drivers pass by.

There will also be 58 commemorative wreaths in place to honor the young men from Arlington Heights who died in service to the nation from the Civil War to the War in Afghanistan.

In St. Charles, there will be a ceremony at the Freedom Shrine along the river at 9:30 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Orland Park's ceremony will be held outside of Village Hall at 11 a.m.

Aurora's mayor will join Gold Star family members for a wreath laying at Phillips Park at noon.

Advertisement

It will be held at the Phillips Park Sunken Garden, which is home to the Veterans Memorial Monument.