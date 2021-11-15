Men with guns have robbed two female food delivery drivers in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Women delivering food in Grand Crossing are being warned by Chicago Police to watch out for robbers.
A driver was robbed on East 70th Street near South Clyde on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. in the nearby Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood.
And on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., a female food delivery driver was robbed on South University Avenue near 72nd Street.
Police said that one of the robbers was wearing a white sweatshirt with a red teddy bear on the front.
