Menards manager accused of stealing $500k by 'returning' items

A former Quincy store manager accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a Menards store has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The Herald-Whig reports Michelle R. Lewis pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft over $10,000 in Adams County.

Prosecutors say the 36-year-old woman was printing old receipts with items bought with cash or check and would enter returns and take the cash between. A sentencing date has not been set.

Lewis has been free after posting $1,000 bond. A message left Sunday for her attorney wasn't immediately returned.

