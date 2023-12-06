Menorah damaged in Lakeview just before the start of Hanukkah

The Lakeview Jewish Community is angry and afraid after a menorah display was damaged Tuesday night.

The Menorah at Broadway and Waveland has been up for only two days. However, sometime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, it was damaged– just days before the start of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Dovid Kotlarsky of the Chabad of East Lakeview says several sticks were ripped off and thrown to the ground.

This is one of eight menorahs the Chabad of East Lakeview installs every Hanukkah. That particular one has been in the same spot for six or seven years and has never had any issues.

Unfortunately, this act did not surprise the rabbi. He believes some people are trying to silence the Jewish community.

"We actually have three new menorahs going up, Godwilling, over the next few days on Southport, on Clark on Halsted, and we will keep on bringing the light, bringing the beauty, bringing the warmth of this holiday to the entire Chicago, to the entire community, to the entire Lakeview because light will dispel darkness," said Rabbi Kotlarsky.

The rabbi also says that they have begun ordering new parts to fix the menorah. A police report has also been filed.