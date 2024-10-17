Merrillville officer accused of domestic battery in Lowell

The Brief A Merrillville officer was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after a disturbance at a home in Lowell, Indiana. The officer, identified as Ryan K. Kijurna, was taken into custody following a call about screaming in the neighborhood. The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.



An off-duty Merrillville police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic battery involving his fiancé, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responded to a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors reported hearing screams from a home in the 5600 block of West 171st Avenue in Lowell.

At the scene, police made contact with 32-year-old Ryan K. Kijurna and his fiancé.

Following a preliminary investigation, Kijurna was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic battery. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.

No further details have been released.

Ryan K. Kijurna | LCSD