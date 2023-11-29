Meta's new Illinois data center now operational

Meta's new data center in DeKalb is officially operational, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts.

The facility, in partnership with Northern Illinois University, is not only a technological achievement but also a means of fostering inclusivity in STEM fields.

Governor JB Pritzker highlighted Meta's commitment to supporting students historically under-represented in STEM. The company is actively funding programs aimed at providing opportunities for such students, aligning with broader educational initiatives.

"Meta is committed to not just continuing to build their own successful company, but also to lifting up people across this entire region," Pritzker said.

The data center project, which began three years ago, signifies Meta's sustained investment in the region. With one million square feet already built, the facility's total planned space is an impressive 2.3 million square feet.

Illinois has emerged as a major player in the data center industry, ranking as the third-largest market in the United States and the fifth-largest globally.